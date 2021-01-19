Missouri woman seen inside Capitol during riot to turn herself in

Emily Hernandez has a virtual court appearance on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A Sullivan, Missouri, woman seen inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot plans to turn herself in Tuesday afternoon.

Emily Hernandez's attorney, Ethan Corlija, confirmed his client has a virtual court appearance at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. After the hearing, he said he will escort her to the FBI office in St. Louis where she will be booked. Corlija said he expects Hernandez to be released based on "what he has been able to negotiate so far."

According to a federal criminal complaint, Hernandez is facing the following charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, steal, sell, convey or dispose of any thing of value in the United States, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings, parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

On Jan. 6, shortly after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters and vowed "never to concede" the 2020 election in a speech, rioters stormed the Capitol, breaching police barricades and forcefully entering the building.

Several tipsters helped identify Hernandez as a woman seen in videos.

The federal court documents detail Hernandez being seen in an ITV News video that showed rioters storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. ITV News is based in the United Kingdom. A large group of individuals can be seen streaming in and out of a room in the Capitol building with a curved entryway and a wooden sign above the doorway that read, “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

Hernandez can be seen in a video clip holding a broken piece of the wooden sign.