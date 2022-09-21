MoDOT road projects affect drivers in Wentzville, Florissant

Projects are underway on Dunn Road in Florissant and on Interstate 70 in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS — Two road closures are affecting drivers in St. Louis and St. Charles counties starting Wednesday.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation closed eastbound Dunn Road between Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue and New Halls Ferry Road.

This will allow crews to convert Dunn Road to multi-lane, westbound-only traffic. During the closure, one westbound lane on the road will still be open for travelers.

On Sept. 19, MoDOT closed the eastbound lane of Dunn Road from Hanley Road/Graham Road to Coldwater Creek. MoDOT says crews are replacing the highway entrance and exit ramps. The new ramps will help improve safety and reliability.

MoDOT expects this closure to last 60 days.

Drivers still have access to the I-270 westbound entrance ramp.

The closures are part of the $278 million Interstate 270 North Project, which aims to reduce traffic congestion on the interstate as well as its interchanges and outer roads.

The department recommended that drivers should consider using alternate routes during the closures.

In Wentzville, drivers will see some delays on Interstate 70 between Wentzville Parkway and Route Z.

Crews are working to install electronic warning signs on the shoulder and the medians of I-70 in Wentzville.

Workers will install the signs on the westbound side first, working on the shoulder of the interstate.

Crews will be out overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the right shoulder of I-70 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the dayside hours.

The westbound left lane of I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and Route Z will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.