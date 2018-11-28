FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman says her mother held a celebration of life to mourn her death, the only thing is she was very much alive.

"They had pictures of me blown up into posters that said rest in peace Brittany, and my aunt eventually had obtained one of the obituaries and sent pictures of it," said Brittany Johnson-Webster.

This obituary says "Brittany finished her story on October 27, 2018. She was called to meet all the loving animal babies on the other side of the rainbow."

"I was kind of stunned it was a whole rush of emotions," said Johnson- Webster.

Brittany says she lives nearly 3 hours away from where her mother held her memorial service.

"My brother actually died and here my mom is faking my death, you know I was upset, I was angry, but more than anything, I was sad," she said.

The memorial service was held at the Ferguson Heights Church of Christ on Nov. 10, 2018. Complete with a solo, remarks, and a repass, the church's rep said they had no idea the service was a sham.

"She claimed I died in a car accident and the next day someone had pulled out in front of me and I slammed on my brake and spun out three times, and all I could think was I'm going to die, my mom's speaking my death into existence," said Johnson-Webster.

Brittany, who was raised by her grandparents, says she believes her mother's motivation was greed.

"I apologize for her actions it's messed up, but she ended up scamming you guys out of some money, you know just trying to make you feel bad."

Brittany took her frustration to her mother, who she said has a history with drug abuse.

"'What's wrong with you? you faked my death,' but she hasn't even looked at the message or anything," said Johnson-Webster.

She says after all of this what scares her the most is that she has no idea where her mother is. She says she fears for her safety and is asking anyone who may know where she is to contact Ferguson police.

