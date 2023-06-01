Hidden History: Monument to honor Vashon family’s contributions to St. Louis

At least 10 members of the Vashon family have been laid to rest at Father Dickson Cemetery, but you won’t find their names on any of the headstones.

ST. LOUIS — They're one of the most influential families in St. Louis, but the accomplishments of the Vashon family have largely been lost to time.

When most St. Louisans hear the name Vashon one thing typically comes to mind.

“They think of Vashon High School,” said Calvin Riley, Director of the George B. Vashon History Museum. “A lot of people don’t realize that’s a historic name.”

For the last several years Calvin Riley has been working to highlight the accomplishments of the Vashon family and their contributions to the city of St. Louis.

“Emma Vashon was the first graduate of Sumner High School,” said Riley.

“When you learn about what these people gave to not just St. Louis, not just to the United States, but George B. Vashon went all over the world doing things in Haiti and other places,” said Mary Ellen Kruger.

“They were educators the entire family,” said Riley. “They worked with the underground railroad.”

At least 10 members of the Vashon family have been laid to rest at Father Dickson Cemetery, but you won’t find their names on any of the headstones.

“John Vashon had a grave marker but it came up missing about 25-30 years ago,” said Riley.

“At this point in time there are only 800 markers above ground that you can read,” said Kruger.

“A lot of people don’t even have any idea that they’re there,” said Riley.

Thanks to a number of donations, that’s going to change with the monument commemorating the Vashon family.

“It’s history, and it’s interesting but amazing history that these people gave to us,” said Kruger.

“We should look at the history makers,” said Riley. “The people who walked these streets 100 years ago are the reason we’re still here.”

“People of color have contributed immensely to our society and to our world,” said Kruger. “When I think back on history, in most cases, we wouldn’t be where we are now if it weren’t for the black community.”

At this time the Vashon family memorial dedication is planned for August of 2023.