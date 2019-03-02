FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Metropolitan Sewer District repaired a sewer main near the Coldwater Wastewater Treatment plant after a break late Saturday.

A spokesman said an eight-inch force main sewer broke. The main handles sludge, which is made mostly of solid sewage. A homeowner on Edgemere Court in Florissant called and reported the issue to MSD, which shut off the flow and started on the repair.

Sunday afternoon, the repairs were finished.

Crews then started to clean up the estimated 30 gallons of sludge. They will continue the cleanup until everything is cleaned from the scene.