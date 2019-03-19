ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Narwhal’s Crafted is expanding to St. Charles!

The frozen cocktail spot will occupy the new three-story 60,000 square-foot mixed used retail and office building at the corner of Beale and Lombard Streets.

Owners, Brandon Holzhueter and Brad Merten, believed that Streets of St. Charles was the perfect place for their expansion in the market. Known for its unique, thoughtfully crafted boozy slushies, Narwhal’s offers tasty non-alcoholic options as well.

Narwhal's Crafted will open sometime this summer.

Click here to learn more about Narwhal’s