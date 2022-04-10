National Night Out events connect St. Louis area neighbors with police

There were some 100 events across the city uniting neighbors and helping them better learn their police officers.

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday night, communities all across St. Louis came together to celebrate National Night Out. There were some 100 events uniting neighbors and helping them better learn their police officers.

In the 3rd Ward, you can call it a party with a purpose with music, dancing, and food.

A nice crowd gathered at North Grand and Herbert, including people of all ages. Even Mayor Tishuara Jones was there mingling and making new friends.

“Everyone can meet, greet and get to know everybody. Neighbors can get to know everybody. The police can get to know everyone,” neighbor Danny Mosby said.

He walked to Bellerive Park for the celebration in his neighborhood, bringing his two little ones with him, 3-year-old Sklyar and 2-year-old Ace.

"Had to bring them out and let them have some fun,” he said after the children received free balloon art on the spot.

Organizers say that's what this is all about: family-friendly fun.

"We have a chalk art contest. The magic show is about to start,” Debbie Pfaff said. “I've been coming to this park every since I've been in a stroller and I just really want to build community at the park.”

Bringing people together is just the beginning. It's also about connecting them with those who protect and serve them.

Enabling one-on-one conversations with people and police to happen. Organizers hope it will build trust so neighbors can take back their neighborhoods.

"What more can we do as a city to fight crime?” 5 On Your Side asked Mayor Tishaura Jones.

“We’re always focused on transforming public safety. That means making sure we deploy the right resource to the right call, to make sure that our officers don't carry the total weight of the burden of fighting violent crime,” she said, adding that significant investments are going directly into communities thanks to federal ARPA funds.

Neighbors say they're on board if it means a better and safer St. Louis.

"All of the senseless craziness can seize to happen anymore,” Mosby said.