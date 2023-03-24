New gas station, convenience store to be built at busy south St. Louis County intersection

Casey’s General Stores Inc. and Midwest Petroleum did not respond to requests for comment.

ST. LOUIS — An existing gas station will be demolished and a new one built at a prominent corner in south St. Louis County under a plan from the site’s new owner.

The gas station at 4504 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills, at the intersection of Lindbergh and Gravois Road, has been purchased by Midwest Petroleum Co. for an undisclosed amount, a representative of the developer, Joe Feldmann of Cochran Engineering, said at a March 14 meeting of the city’s board of aldermen.

St. Louis-based convenience store chain Midwest Petroleum Co. plans to build a brick, 4,500-square-foot convenience store at the site, Feldmann said. That will double the size of the store currently at the site.