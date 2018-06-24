EUREKA, Mo. -- If you were hoping to try out the Typhoon Twister at Six Flags today, you may have to wait a day or two. The ride is closed after someone fell out of one of the raft tubes while riding.

But the person did not fall off the ride itself.

A Six Flags spokesperson tells us, this closure is standard procedure.

She could not tell us if the person who fell out was hurt, but they were taken to the hospital as a "precaution."

Shawn Gehris was on his way to Six Flags Sunday afternoon. He said he heard that someone was injured but wasn’t concerned about going on other rides.

“Some of the water parks are kind of scary sometimes,” he said.

Erin Smith said she worries about safety a lot when she goes to Six Flags.

“It makes me nervous hearing about kids flying off of rides. It makes me real nervous,” said Smith.

The park is still looking into what happened.

