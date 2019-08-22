ST. LOUIS — Everywhere you look, scooters have popped up in public spaces -- and a new ordinance is taking measures to slow them down.

Scott Ogilvie, the transportation policy planner for St. Louis, said two- to three-thousand scooters are on the streets in the city.

There are three companies in St. Louis: Lime, Bird and Spin. Combined, those three company’s scooters have ridden over a million miles in the area since they popped up on the streets 15 months ago.

And the scooters are now are getting some new speed limits, which Ogilvie said all companies should be in compliance with by the end of the week.

"With this rule, it will lower the speed to about 10 miles an hour," Ogilvie said. "it's gonna depend a little bit on the weight of the rider and whether you are going up or downhill."

The restriction uses GPS technology called GEOfencing to alter the scooter's power when it enters certain zones.

"So we draw the perimeter, (the scooter companies) upload it into their app," Ogilvie said. "And then when the scooter crosses into the zone, it powers down, so it's not providing as much power to the wheels."

There are even some zones where scooters will shut off, such as the Archgrounds National Park area, where they aren't permitted.

The city would prefer that riders keep on the streets, and if they must travel on the sidewalk, they should yield to pedestrians. Ogilvie also added that riders should always check that their brakes work at the beginning of their ride.

