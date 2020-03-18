NORTHWOODS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old was found shot to death inside a St. Louis County home early Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Northwoods Police Department responded to the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive around 2:30 a.m.

A 12-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northwoods Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Crime Scene Unit are now leading the investigation.

A St. Louis County police spokesperson said the investigation thus far has revealed the girl was inside the home with her family, including one adult and another juvenile. Detectives are evaluating the possibility of the incident being accidental and may be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: 5 juveniles taken into custody after carjacking, police pursuit ends in Pontoon Beach

RELATED: St. Louis Public Schools offering free meals for students during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Police: Still no clear motive in deadly Springfield shooting