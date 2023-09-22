'Nothing But Nets' basketball initiative in St. Louis supported by ARPA funds

Now in it's second year, the program unites young men through the love of basketball, teaching them vital life skills along the way.

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds support a St. Louis initiative to help keep young men off the streets. The plan is to keep them productive — through a sport they can identify with — basketball.

For years, it was known by people in the city as Midnight Basketball. Now, it's called Nothing But Nets. Same concept. Same mission. Same legacy of making young men better.

Thirty-five-year-old Derrick Murray said he is on a mission to make sure he lives a life not only he can be proud of, but also of his five young sons.

When they're not home, they're at the Wohl Community Center.



"Into a different world than the streets, that's all,” Murray said.



It's the home of the "Nothing But Nets" initiative, sponsored by the City of St. Louis. Now in its second year, the program unites young men through the love of basketball, teaching them vital life skills along the way. It's supported by $650,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.



Coaches like Nicholas Reed and outside guests come in to engage with them.



"Teach them life skills. Teach them how to fix their credit, just teach them about brotherhood and stuff like that,” he said.

"We have a bunch of young men who work but they’re homeless,” Michael Nettles with the Wohl Center said.

When off the court, they're connected with resources and learn camaraderie.



"Outside of basketball, it's more of a brotherhood,” Reed said.



Murray is learning a lot. "They make us tuck our jerseys, so outside, you have to tuck your shirt in. [We learn] respect."



His goal is to pass on the knowledge to those behind him and keep the goodwill going.



"How we can come together and kinda make this city better,” Reed added.



The magic happening here is a good start.



"People just don't know about it but it do make a big difference,” Nettles said.