BRIDGETON, Mo. — OATS Transit has suspended service in St. Louis County and St. Charles County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit bus service made the announcement Monday, saying the suspension would continue until further notice.

"OATS Transit is taking extra precautions to deal with the COVID-19 crisis to ensure the safety our riders and staff. It is our hope that we can return to normal service soon," it said in a press release.

The City of Arnold's transportation service through OATS, JeffCo Express, had been scheduled to return to service on March 23. OATS previously announced that the start date would be delayed until April 2020.

It is unclear whether that start date has been suspended indefinitely as well.

To follow developments, visit the OATS Transit website.

