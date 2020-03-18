O'FALLON, Mo. — Since there are so many kids home from school due to COVID-19, the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department came up with a fun way to keep them busy.

On Monday, the department made a post on its Facebook page asking for police-themed drawings and it has been sharing the pictures all week with #KeepThemBusy.

“We are simply trying to do our part to help parents during this stressful time. Parents are trying to balance working from home, and while keeping their children engaged with education,” said Anthony Michalka, spokesperson for the department. “If we can provide just 20 minutes of relief and fun for the child, then we’ve done our part.”

Many of the pictures include police cars and officers in uniform. If you'd like to submit a drawing, you can send one to the department's Facebook page.

