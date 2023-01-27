Officials search for truck in Soulard attempted arson investigation

There was investigation into an attempted arson in Soulard in mid-January.

ST. LOUIS — Investigators were looking for a truck in connection to an attempted arson in Soulard.

The attempted arson was at a business on Jan. 16 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, St. Louis Field Office and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit released photos Friday of a dark red truck and asked the public to locate the vehicle.

The photos showed a Ford pickup with gray trim along the bottom. There was a long ladder in the back of the truck, extending out from the truck bed. The photos of the truck did not clearly show a license plate. Either the truck did not have front or back license plates, or they were censored from the photo by law enforcement.

One photo shows the truck in a parking lot. It shows barrels or buckets in the truck bed with the ladder. Two other photos show the vehicle as it appears to be in motion, going through an intersection.

An ATF spokesperson said the suspect of the arson may have been driving the truck.

They did not share which business was targeted or if there was any damage. It was not immediately clear how the arson was attempted and not completed.