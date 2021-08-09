For almost 50 years in St. Louis, Places for People strives to help mental illness and substance use disorders

"I think the biggest thing we can provide people is hope."

ST. LOUIS — Our series "A Way Forward" focuses on organizations in our area and the impact they are making.

This week, we highlight a non-profit called Places for People.

Places for People strives to lift people up and serves those with severe mental illness and substance use disorders.

"We typically meet people who are at their lowest point," Craig Miner, the Adult Outpatient Program Manager, said. "A lot of people come to us and they aren't helpless, they're hopeless. We meet them at a time where we can change the trajectory. Essentially, we're a cornerstone in the community for helping people with behavioral health needs, be it mental health or substance use disorders."

In its 49 year existence, the organization has blossomed.

In July 2017, Places for People became the only Certified Community Behavioral Health Organization (CCBHO) in St. Louis City or County. CCBHO is a federal designation, which focus on improving access to behavioral health care, crisis response, and providing effective treatment approaches across the lifespan.

"We have experts who work with children in youth in transitional age and adults. We have specialists around trauma and substance use disorders. Everything from providing harm reduction to surviving overdoses, to just finding a place to live," Miner said.

In one building in Soulard, the non-profit provides services for physical and mental needs.

"It's a critical component to keep the holistic person in mind," CEO Laura McCallister said. "So whether it's a physical illness or a mental health behavioral health struggle.

Places for People assists 2,000 people a year. Most of their clients live in north city and north county zip codes.

With your help, they can do more. Most importantly right now, exposure is needed, so people know there's a place for them.

"Know that on the other side of the door here at Places for People are people who just want to help," Miner said. "I think the biggest thing we can provide people is hope."

The road to healing begins with an initial screening.

Crisis Line : 1-800-811-4760

1-800-811-4760 Main Line: 314-535-5600

Adult Behavioral Health: 314-615-9105 / Ext. 295

Youth & Family Services: 314-615-9105 / Ext. 292

Outpatient Therapy: 314-615-9105 / Ext. 402

Substance Use Concerns: 314-615-2119

This Friday, Place for People is hosting its 19th annual golf tournament.

All the money raised will go toward client assistance funds.

This could help with bus tickets, security deposits or even medication for those uninsured.

You can volunteer by checking in with their development department.