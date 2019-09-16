ST. LOUIS — Seven-year-old Chance is full of life. His belly laugh is adorable, and he loves to be active. He's willing to try new things and go on new adventures.

This sweet boy needs a family who will love and support him. He's ready to take the next step towards a forever family. He also has a little wish. Chance would love to spend the day at a trampoline park.

If you would like more information about becoming part of Chance's life, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A big thanks to My Gym in Chesterfield. They are always so welcoming and kind, and develop great rapport with each child we bring in. For information on their classes, birthday parties and camp, please visit www.mygym.com/chesterfield .