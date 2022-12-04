A Place to Call Home: Brandon

Brandon is a twelve year old adventurer who prefers to spend his time outside with friends and family. He is always up for trying new things. One of his favorite things was riding four wheelers and dirt bikes! Brandon also enjoys swimming, both at the local pool or at the lake. He will tell you about the time he went boating and got to jump off the second story platform with no fear. Brandon also loves visiting Six Flags, where he can ride the tallest and fastest rides.



At home, Brandon likes to be outside with his friends where he can toss a football or play basketball. He likes most sports, but football and basketball are his favorite. “I really like to go anywhere that sports are involved.” Brandon also enjoys walking down the block to the gas station with friends to get his favorites, Taki’s and Sour Patch Kids. Riding his bike is also at the top of his list!



Even the most adventurous kids need downtime, and Brandon spends a lot of time at home. He loves watching TV to relax, and watches an eclectic mix of cartoons and fantasy shows. Brandon says he only plays video games on occasion.