ST. LOUIS — Six-year-old Colton has smiles for miles! This sweet, happy little boy would bring joy to any home. He's ready to share his smiles with a forever family.

Colton also has a little wish. He would like an adaptive life jacket so he can go swimming.

If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Colton's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3 and ask for Jan or Holly.

A big thank you to Synapsory! Colton had a blast! For more information, please visit http://www.thesynapsory.org.