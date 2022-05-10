A Place to Call Home: Tre'vione

Tre’vione is 16 years old and always has a smile on his face. He is very friendly, caring, and delights everyone who meets him. Tre’vione enjoys sports, especially basketball and football with friends in the neighborhood. In his free time, he enjoys riding his bike, playing video games, reading, and the outdoors. Tre’vione’s best idea of a weekend trip with his new family would be the opportunity to go hiking in a national forest and experience camping outdoors. Tre’vione loves going above and beyond for Christmas. This amazing young man also has a little wish. He would like a Nintendo Switch gift card. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.