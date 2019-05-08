ST. LOUIS — Bright, happy and a lot of love: these are three qualities of a great sibling group of four. Meet 12-year-old Ashton, 13-year-old Trevione, 14-year-old Tianna and 15-year-old Tony. Their big personalities will leave you smiling.

They absolutely love each other and can't wait to find one home where they can grow and thrive. They have lived without a mom and dad for five years. They just want a family who will love them unconditionally.

Tony wants you to know he's started a little lawn business - "Cut Green, Get Green." These four also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at SkyZone.

If you would like more information about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

