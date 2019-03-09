ST. LOUIS — Smiles abound when you're around 10-year-old Abigail and her nine-year-old brother Jose. These two are active and athletic. They are willing to go on new adventures like the one to Rockin' Jump. They flipped, jumped and even tested out the ninja course.

When asked about a mom and dad, they said they want a loving, respectful family that is active. These two love each other so much and really need to find one family together.

This dynamic duo also has a little wish. They would like to go to Chuck E Cheese together. If you would like more information about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

And we can't thank Rockin' Jump enough! They are so kind and caring every time we tape a story. If you want to learn more about their open jumps or birthday parties, please check them out at rockinjump.com/ofallon.