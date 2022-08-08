Back-to-School vaccines: St. Louis County Department of Public Health expands immunization hours

These extended hours will continue until Sep. 17.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is at a high transmission level for COVID and is seeing some of the highest number of daily new cases since February.

Starting Monday, St. Louis County Dept. of Public Health is expanding vaccination hours to help more kids get their back-to-school shots.

This effort is especially crucial this year because children as young as 6 months old can now get a COVID-19 vaccination along with standard immunizations.

Now, parents can bring their kids to a public health center during the week and, at certain times even on the weekend, for shots.

According to the Department of Public Health, the public can receive no-cost immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations during normal operating hours of 8:30- 10:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at any county health center.

John C. Murphy, South County, and North Central will offer new expanded hours for immunizations:

8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.

8 a.m. - noon and 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley

8 a.m - noon and 1 - 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn

The immunizations are free.

When you bring your student, you're asked to bring a copy of their shot records with them.

These extended hours will continue until Sep. 17. The clinics will close and no immunizations/vaccinations will be offered on Labor Day, which is Sep. 5.

Special Saturday immunization clinics will be held at John C. Murphy Health Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 and Sep. 10.