Teacher shortage affects Normandy Schools before new school year

With weeks before the new school year, they need about two dozen more educators.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORMANDY, Mo. — Nationwide, there are roughly 300,000 fewer teachers compared to pre-pandemic.

Normandy Schools ended last school year with 40 openings. The district is also in need of a new superintendent. With weeks before the new school year, they need about two dozen more educators.

The district filled openings in a couple of different ways.



“We have a program where we are able to bring back retired staff,” Chris Trahan, Normandy Schools Communications Director said. “We had one retired principal in our school. We have at least two teachers who are retired who are coming back as well."

The district will pay tuition for staff members with a bachelor’s degree who are working towards a teacher’s certification.

Project Phoenix allows master teachers to teach multiple virtual classes.

Base pay for educators was bumped up nearly $4,000 to $43,775.

An educator with a doctorate can make up to $133,000 depending on time with the district. There’s an additional $2,500 for teachers who have National Board Certification at the start of the school year.

“The stress of the pandemic, the politicizing of some education issues have added to educator fatigue,” Christine McDonald, EdPlus Director of Communications said. “Schools are very adaptable to adjusting and doing what they need to in order to keep kids in school.”

Normandy Schools welcomes back students on Aug. 22.

5 On Your Side plans on highlighting several districts in the region that need help.