5 On Your Side wins seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Murrows are widely considered the most prestigious awards given in local television

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has won seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards which demonstrate excellence in journalism, and advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

5 On Your Side won Regional Murrow Awards in the following categories:

“It’s humbling to be recognized by our peers for the outstanding journalism our team originates, particularly in a year like 2020,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner.

“The Murrows are widely considered the most prestigious awards given in local television. 5 On Your Side is truly honored to be recognized for producing the best digital and broadcast content in our region,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “It’s a special moment, as well, to win a new category for 2020 – reporting on diversity. Fostering the conversation and building bridges have never been more important, and our station is proud to have contributed to the understanding of race relations in the debut episode of ‘RACE: Listen. Learn. Live.’ Because of the positive response received, 5 On Your Side has committed to producing these conversation programs on race through 2021 and beyond.”

The Radio Television and Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in journalism, and are presented to small and large radio, television, and digital news organizations. 5 On Your Side is part of Region 5, which is made up of local news organizations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.