500th child finds their forever family through 5 On Your Side’s ‘A Place to Call Home’ franchise

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s long-running franchise “A Place to Call Home” has helped place its 500th child with their forever family.

“A Place to Call Home” was created in 2002 through a partnership with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition as a way to have a generational impact on St. Louis. The purpose of the series is to feature foster children who were hard to get adopted due to being part of sibling groups, older age, special needs, or other extenuating circumstances and help them find an adoptive family.

The original goal was to get one child adopted. Thanks to the generosity of St. Louis, 500 children featured on “A Place to Call Home” have found their forever families.

“KSDK remains dedicated to making a positive impact in all of St. Louis, as evidenced by this milestone adoption in partnership with the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “It is our privilege to bring the stories of foster children in search of a forever family to life. We are grateful to all of our viewers who have responded by adopting and granting Little Wishes of hundreds of children in our region.”

“This program has been enormously successful,” said Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition Executive Director Melanie Scheetz. “More than 56% of the children featured on ‘A Place to Call Home’ have been adopted. The program even found a forever family for a sibling group of nine!”

The 500th adoption took place over the summer. To celebrate this milestone, 5 On Your Side has published a special program called “500 Forever Families.” It’s available to stream on 5+ and YouTube.

