Allie Corey announces departure from 5 On Your Side, Michelle Li named ‘Today in St. Louis’ co-anchor

ST. LOUIS — Today in St. Louis co-anchor Allie Corey has announced she’s leaving 5 On Your Side, and weekend anchor Michelle Li has been named her replacement.

Corey announced on the air Wednesday she is moving back to her home state of Florida with her husband and children to family.

Li will fill Corey’s role on Today in St. Louis weekdays from 5-7 a.m. alongside co-anchor Rene Knott, meteorologist Anthony Slaughter, and traffic anchor Monica Adams.

Since moving to St. Louis in early 2021 from 5 On Your Side’s Seattle sister station KING 5, Li has anchored Friday and Saturday evening newscasts and reported throughout the week.

“Michelle has midwestern values and intentionally moved to St. Louis over a year ago to be closer to family,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “I’m encouraged by her ability to connect with our loyal St. Louis audience and her interest in making St. Louis home. Allie shares that same sensibility of ‘family first,’ and we are happy she, too, can return to her home state of Florida.”

Li’s broadcast career spans more than 20 years. Her work has earned her multiple awards, including several regional Emmys and four National Edward R. Murrow Awards. She’s also been awarded several regional Murrow Awards for writing, social media, and innovation. In 2020, her work on a groundbreaking series covering race and diversity earned her a prestigious Peabody Award.

“I am so excited to be the next morning anchor at 5 On Your Side,” said Li. “I admire everyone on the Today in St. Louis team, and I hope our viewers will embrace me in a new time slot. I continue to be humbled by our managers who have been beyond supportive of me, and I promise to give this new role my heart and soul. I'm really looking forward to the best of both worlds -- journalism in the morning and mom time in the afternoons!”

Li grew up in the Kansas City area and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from University of Kansas. She is a Korean adoptee and is passionate about using her spare time to volunteer and advocate for adoptees and their families.

In 2010, Congress awarded Li with an Angels in Adoption Award for her work with adoptees and children in foster care. She also mentors young journalists as a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and has been a long-standing member of the Junior League.

In 2022, Li co-founded the Very Asian Foundation, a 501(c)3, to amplify diverse voices within the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific islander community. She started the foundation after receiving a $15,000 donation during an appearance on The Ellen Show after her response to a racist voicemail went viral.

Corey has worked at 5 On Your Side since 2016 and started as a reporter. She became Rene Knott’s co-anchor that fall.

“It’s been a privilege bringing our viewers their morning news for the last six years,” said Corey. “I’ve had the rare opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented broadcasters at a legacy station rooted in true journalism. I’m so excited to be to returning home to be with family, but St. Louis will always be my home away from home. The Today in St Louis team and the wonderful people behind the scenes at 5 On Your Side have made my decision to leave more difficult than I’d imagined, and for that I’m grateful.”

Corey’s last day on the air will be May 27. Li begins her new role May 30.

