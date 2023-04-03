Area students collaborate to produce PSA airing on 5 On Your Side

The project began more than 35 years ago as part of the Voluntary Desegregation Program and called “The City-County School Partnership Program.”

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has again partnered with Gateway STEM High School and Ladue Horton Watkins High School to teach students how to work cooperatively and timely to create a public service announcement that will soon air on 5 On Your Side.

Each school had eight students enrolled in broadcast technology classes participate in the project, which gives them hands-on experience creating a video alongside seasoned media professionals from 5 On Your Side. The students are given a topic, and told to generate ideas and ultimately a final concept for a PSA. They then work with a 5 On Your Side editor to put together the final 30-second piece. The topic this year was “Bringing St. Louis back together as a community.”

The project began more than 35 years ago as part of the Voluntary Desegregation Program and called “The City-County School Partnership Program.”

Shirley Brown, former Saint Louis Public Schools Administrator has been involved with the program since the beginning and has continued to work with students involved in the project each year.

In addition to Brown, the program is led by Steven Graham, Audrey Jackson, and Michael Shear from SLPS; Marteana Davidson and Don Goble from Ladue; and Marketing Director Bryce Moore, Creative Director JJ Bailey, Show Me St. Louis anchor Mary Caltrider, reporters Travis Cummings, Paula Vasan, Malik Wilson, and photographer/editor Joe Eickmeier from 5 On Your Side.

The completed PSA will be placed into rotation on 5 On Your Side Sand can be seen on-air over the coming weeks. You can also view the 15-second PSA on YouTube.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.