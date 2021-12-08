Brent Solomon hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest anchor/reporter

He will join Kay Quinn as co-anchor of the 4 p.m. newscast and report for all shows.

ST. LOUIS — Veteran journalist Brent Solomon has been hired by 5 On Your Side as an anchor/reporter. He will join Kay Quinn as co-anchor of the 4 p.m. newscast and report for all shows.

Solomon has been in the TV news business since 2003. He comes to St. Louis from WWBT in Richmond, Virginia, where he’s spent nine years as a reporter and anchor. Before moving to Richmond, he worked as a reporter in Tampa and Miami, Florida; Little Rock, Arkansas; Albany and Savannah, Georgia. In 2003 he was selected as a fellow with the International Radio & Television Society to work at WABC in New York City.

"5 On Your Side has a commitment to serving and keeping the community informed and that mission aligns with my personal goals as a journalist,” said Solomon. “Each and every day, you trust us to give you a snapshot of what's going on in the world and KSDK has a legacy of fulfilling that mission with integrity and purpose. I couldn't be more excited to help continue that tradition with excellence. I can't wait to get to know St. Louisans as I make the Gateway to the West my home."

“I always value the opportunity to hire veteran journalists,” said News Director Art Holliday. “That applies to Brent Solomon, who has been in the TV news business for two decades as a reporter and anchor, gaining a reputation as a newsroom leader and strong reporter. Brent has repeatedly said he’s excited to learn about St. Louis and tell stories that make an impact.”

Solomon has a master’s degree in Communication from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications – News from University of Florida. This year, he was named “Best Reporter of the Virginias” for the third time by the Associated Press. In 2018, he was nominated for an Emmy for his education reporting. He’s a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc.

He starts at 5 On Your Side in January.

