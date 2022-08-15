Bryce Moore named marketing director at 5 On Your Side

Moore most recently served as the director of lifestyle content for Gray Television.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired Bryce Moore as the station’s newest director of marketing.

Moore most recently served as the director of lifestyle content for Gray Television, after the company acquired Meredith Corporation. He served in several roles for Meredith, including vice president of digital content and scaled solutions. It was in that role he led projects to drive revenue, audience, and brand growth across digital, OTT, broadcast, and print.

Before moving to Meredith Corporate, Moore worked at KMOV for 23 years, first as a news producer before moving to the digital side, eventually becoming the station’s director of digital media and then director of digital solutions, a role in which he drove cross-platform solutions and led KMOV’s digital promotion and marketing.

“I’ve always held a deep admiration and appreciation for the countless ways KSDK has shown its commitment to St. Louis as the leader in local news and weather, and as a trusted partner for local causes, charities and businesses,” said Moore. “As a lifelong resident of the St. Louis area, I’ve enjoyed KSDK as a consumer and, for a time, as a competitor. To be a colleague of these talented and creative women and men is an opportunity that is both humbling and exciting.”

“Bryce’s extensive experience in our local market and proven track record make him the ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Alicia Elsner, president and general manager of KSDK. “Given his digital pedigree, I’m excited Bryce is joining us at a time when our growth and presence on all platforms is exploding. His extensive experience in local news in St. Louis will have significant impact.”

Moore has a degree in mass communication and media studies from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. His first day at 5 On Your Side is Aug. 22.

