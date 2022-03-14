John Cucchi promoted to director of sales at 5 On Your Side

Cucchi begins his new role immediately.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has promoted local sales manager John Cucchi to lead the sales department as the station’s new director of sales. Cucchi begins his new role immediately.

Cucchi started at 5 On Your Side as a new business development account executive in 2009 before becoming a senior account executive the following year. His time spent as an account executive saw him become successful in generating local, direct new business and digital revenue for the station.

In 2018, Cucchi was promoted to local sales manager. In this role, he was critical to leading the sales team through selling opportunities as the Blues pursued the Stanley Cup, and vital in sales efforts for the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics.

“I am delighted to have a leader of John’s caliber representing our tenured sales team,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “His leadership, experience and local relationships make him the perfect person for this role.”

“I am thrilled to lead the talented sales team at KSDK,” said Cucchi. “I look forward to helping our clients grow their business with our award-winning solutions. I have the great fortune of working at the TV station I grew up watching in my hometown.”

As director of sales, some of Cucchi’s responsibilities will be to lead the sales team in high profile sales events; develop and implement creative, multi-platform customer solutions; and help the team and clients navigate a complex advertising and media consumption environment.

Cucchi started his career at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he worked as an advertising account representative. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication from University of Missouri – St. Louis.

