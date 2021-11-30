Kay Quinn honored by the St. Louis Press Club as a 2021 Media Person of the Year

The honor recognizes distinguished journalists in the St. Louis area whose exemplary performance established standards of professional conduct and accomplishments.

ST. LOUIS — Veteran journalist Kay Quinn has been named a 2021 Media Person of the Year by the St. Louis Press Club.

The Media Person of the Year honor was created in 1988 to recognize distinguished journalists in the St. Louis area whose exemplary performance established standards of professional conduct and accomplishment.

“Kay's colleagues at KSDK join in congratulating her for this most significant honor by the St. Louis Press Club,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “Kay's success story is an inspiration for young journalists who she regularly mentors. Simply put, Kay stands tall as a leader at KSDK and in the industry.”

“I'm so very appreciative to be recognized by the St. Louis Press Club and honored to be included among this talented group of St. Louis journalists,” said Quinn. “Connecting with and serving the St. Louis community has always been my focus, and I’m grateful to have been able to earn the trust of our viewers.”

Quinn began contributing stories to 5 On Your Side in January 1989. Since that time, she’s played a fundamental role telling the stories that matter most to St. Louis, including her signature work on the health beat. As a reporter and anchor, she built deep roots within the health community, covered the latest advances in medicine, and told the deeply personal medical stories of thousands of St. Louisans. In her more than three decades at 5 On Your Side, Quinn has anchored and reported on most of the station's newscasts.

In 2011, Quinn helped build the station’s new 4 p.m. newscast from the ground up and has anchored it for ten years. With viewers in mind, the show focuses on stories that are uniquely St. Louis, and even features some of the very people Quinn connects with every day. She calls it one of her most fulfilling accomplishments and looks forward to continuing to bring viewers the news they need and want in the future.

Before moving to St. Louis in 1985, Quinn began her broadcasting career at radio stations in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is an Emmy Award winner, and her hard work has earned her much recognition over the years.

Quinn is one of the year’s five Press Club honorees. The others include Elliott Davis from Fox 2, Joe Holleman from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Debbie Monterrey from KMOX, Wiley Price from the St. Louis American, and a special group award will be presented to the “Living St. Louis” team at Nine PBS, which includes Jim Kirchherr, Ruth Ezell, Anne-Marie Berger, Kara Vaninger, and Brooke Butler.

“Each of the honorees has made outstanding contributions to journalism and to the St. Louis community,” said St. Louis Press Club President Joan Berkman. “We are proud to announce such a distinguished group.”

Quinn has a degree in communication from Maryville University. She currently anchors the 4 p.m. newscast and co-anchors the noon newscast alongside Ryan Dean.

Berkman says honorees will be recognized at an in-person event in late spring.

