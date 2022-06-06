Laura Barczewski hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest multi-skilled journalist

Barczewski comes to St. Louis from WPMI NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama where she worked as a reporter and anchor.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired award-winning journalist and St. Louis native Laura Barczewski as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist.

Barczewski comes to St. Louis from WPMI NBC 15 in Mobile, Alabama where she worked as a reporter and anchor. Before Alabama, Barczewski worked as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor at WHO-HD Channel 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Laura is thrilled to return to the St. Louis area to tell stories, so I’m excited for her to be able share her work with her family and friends among our 5 On Your Side audience,” said News Director Art Holliday. “It’s always a plus when we add a home-towner to our staff. Laura has a lot of talent.”

Barczewski is a graduate of the University of Missouri and earned a degree in journalism. In 2017, her story on the history of Black Columbia was part of the station’s Regional Edward R. Murrow Award win for Excellence in Website.

“I’m so excited to be joining the team at KSDK,” said Barczewski. “Growing up, I watched Today in St. Louis every morning before school and the amazing journalists on that show inspired me to pursue this career. It’s a dream come true for me. Throughout my entire career, my goal was to eventually come home to St. Louis and work for 5 On Your Side. I am a proud St. Dominic High School graduate and Mizzou alumna with a passion for St. Louis. I can’t wait to tell your stories and be there for the important moments that matter most to you.”

Barczewski’s first day at 5 On Your Side was last week.

