Mary Thaier promoted to multi-skilled journalist for “Show Me St. Louis”

Mary Thaier is now a multi-skilled journalist for the show, which spotlights the positive stories in and around the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — Long-running magazine show “Show Me St. Louis” has promoted its associate producer to on-air talent, 5 On Your Side announced on the show Friday.

Mary Thaier is now a multi-skilled journalist for the show, which spotlights the positive stories in and around the St. Louis area.

Thaier came to 5 On Your Side in April 2022 when she was hired as an associate producer. She previously served as an associate producer at Nine PBS and worked on programs such as “Living St. Louis” and “Donnybrook.”

“I love St. Louis. It’s my home,” said Thaier. “Our community and its people are the best. We have such a rich culture, and I can’t wait to be out in the community, spotlighting the people, places, and things that make St. Louis what it is.”

A native of St. Louis, Thaier is a graduate of Webster University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Film, TV, and Video Production. She begins her new on-air role today.

“Show Me St. Louis” airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on 5 On Your Side and the station’s streaming app, 5+.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.