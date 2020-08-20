Mike Bush, Anne Allred to host annual MDA telethon

The telethon raises money for people living with neuromuscular diseases in St. Louis. They're some of the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush and Anne Allred will continue the Labor Day weekend tradition of hosting the Show of Strength Telethon for MDA.

Due to the logistics of putting together a telethon during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be abbreviated, but the goal remains the same – to raise as much money as possible to benefit people affected by neuromuscular diseases living in the St. Louis community.

Bush began co-hosting the MDA telethon in 1987. Back then, it lasted nearly 20 hours and featured inspiring stories from courageous people and mixed in a little entertainment. Allred joined as co-host in 2018.

“I’ve been involved with MDA families for more than 30 years and they are my heroes,” said Bush. “They face incredible challenges but still have a love for life. During this pandemic, they are among our most vulnerable, so once again we’re going to ask our generous community to help make a difference in their lives.”

“The MDA telethon introduces you to some of the toughest people in our community,” said Allred. “They have struggled and survived. They epitomize strength and I admire them for it. Every dollar raised stays in our community to support those people. I am so thankful to the St. Louisans who donate every year and help 5 On Your Side remain committed to the cure.”

This year the Show of Strength will look a little different. The event will be co-hosted from the 5 On Your Side studio by Bush, and Allred from her home studio. To align with social distancing recommendations, there will not be a phone bank. Instead, all donations will be made online through the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s website. All money raised for the MDA stays right here in St. Louis.

The show will also feature stories about MDA heroes in our community who are dealing with neuromuscular diseases and highlights from past MDA telethons.

The Show of Strength Telethon for MDA will air from 10:30 p.m. until midnight on Sunday, Sept. 6.

