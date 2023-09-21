‘The Record’ to premiere on broadcast television in October

Hosted by Political Editor Mark Maxwell, “The Record” features top political newsmakers in Missouri and Illinois to discuss the biggest stories of the week.

5 On Your Side’s successful streaming show “The Record” will make its broadcast debut Sunday, Oct. 29 at 11:30 p.m.

“The timing of the launch of ‘The Record’ is perfect,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “With the approaching 2024 election season, our viewers want clarity. They don’t want to be told what to think; they want to make up their own minds. ‘The Record’ will be a lively, engaging weekly news program asking tough questions to hold the powerful accountable and to help voters judge the candidates and their promises.”

“The Record” made its debut on 5 On Your Side’s streaming platform, 5+, one year ago today and quickly became a weekly platform where viewers can hear engaging conversations with top leaders in Illinois and Missouri politics. The show has hosted all four U.S. senators from the St. Louis area, several current and former members of Congress, current and former governors, candidates running for state-wide office, U.S. ambassadors, members of the president’s cabinet, federal judges, mayors, county executives, and members of the Board of Aldermen.

5 On Your Side Political Analyst Dr. Anita Manion, assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri – St. Louis, has also been a regular featured guest providing sharp insights into the biggest political stories of the year.

“Voters have a right to be skeptical of politicians and stingy with their support for them,” said Maxwell. “This is the place where we’ll press elected officials and candidates to offer substance, specifics, and strong, persuasive arguments that stand up to public scrutiny; and we’ll hold those ideas up to the light of history so ‘The Record’ can reflect on the changing currents in our political discourse.”

The show will continue to stream on 5+ and the station’s YouTube channel during its normal broadcast timeslot of Sundays at 11:30 p.m. during NFL football weeks and 11 p.m. during non-football weeks. The show immediately follows 5 On Your Side at 10 p.m. and “Sports Plus.”

