New St. Louis organization aims to empower Black children through different educational topics

ST. LOUIS — A new organization is trying to empower Black children in the St. Louis area.

The Legacy Institute works to provide minority students resources for lifelong success.

It's about to launch its first 10-week session. It will allow 90 kids in the first session.

They aim to educate the students on subjects they wouldn’t normally learn in school.

The program will have 24 topics and courses ranging from Black history to teaching students about credit and financial literacy.

"We'll have debate, so they can build the verbal confidence," Board member Rennell Parker said. "Chess so they can understand strategy and leadership so they can understand decision making."

After graduating from this 10-week course alumni will still get support.

"We will be able to provide job opportunities, tutoring, advising, and counseling," Parker said.

Since the program is building from the ground up, Parker says help from the community is needed.

"We need corporate sponsorships, individual sponsorships and grant writers," he notes.

Support from parents is needed too.

"This is a time to invest in our children. For them to leave their own legacies. Knowledge, information, and wisdom that can last a lifetime," Parker said.

It costs $100 to enroll in the program. Students will get a free lunch.

The organization is offering financial aid and scholarships for those who need it.