Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County overcomes housing market woes to help families

"All of the building materials, windows doors all delayed. Our lumber packages tripled for homes. It makes building affordable homes really hard."

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — For 25 years, Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County has been building homes for low-income borrowers.

Each home created is built with helping hands.

Now more than ever, the organization's support is needed.

"The current economy has really pushed low-income borrowers out of the housing market completely, they just can't compete," Executive Director Michelle Woods said. "What we have seen is the need increase. People don't feel like they are ready because of all the job changes and insecurity over the lost few years and what they see in the economy."

That's where Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County comes in.

"Without us being in the community, I don't think a lot of the families could afford and purchase their own homes," said Tony Bradbury, the director of construction.

However, it's facing hurdles too.

"We have had so many roadblocks due to supply chain issues staffing issues contractors being short on workers," Woods said.

Bradbury echoed that message and added, "All of the building materials, windows doors all delayed. Our lumber packages tripled for homes. It makes building affordable homes really hard."

Bradbury said land is hard to find, but for the first time, the organization was able to get four habitat homes right next to each other.

They are set to build its 95th home and broke ground on Monday.

The organization is able to push through the struggles because it's empowered by partners to help offset the costs of inflation.

Tie this with the time dedicated by others. More than 2,000 volunteers donate 14,000 hours each year.

Plus, applicants are required to perform a total of 300-to-450 hours to build their home.

Beyond donations and volunteers, they are trying to raise more awareness.

"We invite more people to join the Habitat mission and support we are doing changing our community for the better and enrich family lives," Woods adds.

Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County also operates the St. Charles ReStore, which is a retail outlet selling donated appliances and furniture.

To donate, click here.

A new fundraising effort has been launched called Beams of Hope.

This is an opportunity to personalize two-by-sex lengths of lumber to provide the framework for Habitat's 95th home.

More than 100 beams are needed to frame the interior and exterior walls.