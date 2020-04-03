GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An apartment complex in Granite City was heavily damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to Village Lane Apartments in the 3800 block of Village Lane. When they arrived, smoke was pouring out of the building.

Authorities said it appeared the fire was started by grease in the kitchen.

Melissa Anderson, who lives in the complex, told 5 On Your Side that another neighbor knocked on her door to alert her to the fire. Anderson then helped rescue a woman in the apartment where the fire started.

Anderson said several adults and children lived inside the complex.

No one was injured, authorities said.

