The Pageant reopening in October for concerts being closed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — After months of being in intermission due to COVID-19, The Pageant is reopening its doors October 24th.

On its Facebook, The Pageant made the announcement presenting “Glimmer of Normalcy Series” featuring:

Anthology - Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band on Oct. 24

The Hard Promises - The Definitive Tom Petty Songbook on Oct. 30, 31

on Oct. 30, 31 Mr. Blue Sky “A Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra” on Nov. 6

Dogs of Society-Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute on Nov. 7

John Henry & The Sleepy Rubies Album Release Show on Nov. 13

The Pageant's Managing Partner, Pat Hagin, says safety is their number one priority, as they hope to continue celebrating their 20th anniversary.

"Our goal at this point is to not lose any more money than we are already losing by opening," Hagin added.

He says they've been working closely with the St. Louis Health Department.

TICKETING:

332 tickets are being sold for the 2,000 person capacity space

Guests will be spread out through the main floor and balcony

They are selling tickets in groups of four or two

You have to buy all the tickets in that group

The person purchasing will have to attend the show

You cannot resell tickets

Refunds issued, including fees, if event is canceled or at venue discretion if ticketholder does not satisfy COVID-19 entry wellness check

SEATING:

Maintain at least 6-feet physical distance from others when not seated

Seating group areas are marked

Use directional aisles at all times

No casual standing or gathering

No dancing

Standing/dancing at your seat during performance is not permitted

Hagin says they will do temperature checks and ask guests to wear face masks.

He also includes, they are pumping fresh air into the building six times in an hour.

On their website it says, all venue initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are strictly followed and enforced. Non-compliance will result in refused entry or ejection from venue without refund.

David Kalz is a guitar player for Anthology who will be the first band to perform.

He says bands are no longer allowed to have family members or extra crew members backstage either.

But Kalz is excited to get back on stage.

"They're the most important people to us, the patrons, that come out and pay to see us play. Some of us in the band would not be performing if we didn't think it was going to be safe for the patrons," he says.

Band leader of Mr. Blue Sky, Jeff Faulkner, is also ready to perform.

"There’s just nothing like it, you know?" he added.

Faulker believes The Pageant is doing everything it can to keep everyone safe.

"They’ve done a really good job for protocols to following guidelines. I really think it’s going to be safe for everybody," he said.

Executive Director of Delmar Loop, Rachelle L’Ecuyer, is excited to see more foot traffic in the area.

"Us not seeing it open, it has been really hard on everyone. Bringing people back to The Pageant brings them back to the Loop," she said.

Hagin says they will announce more shows before the first group starts to play.

For a full breakdown and details, check out The Pageant's website here.