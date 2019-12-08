ST CHARLES, Mo. — Editor's note: The photo above is a previous mugshot of Hupp. A new photo of Hupp has not been provided.

Pamela Hupp has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger.

Gumpenberger, who had a traumatic brain injury, was killed at Hupp’s home in O’Fallon, Missouri in August 2016. Prosecutors said in 2016 Pam Hupp lured Gumpenberger over to her home and shot and killed him while telling a 911 dispatcher he had held her at knife point and chased her into her home.

In June, Hupp pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Louis Gumpenberger. Hupp entered an Alford plea in court. An Alford plea means she accepts the fact that the state had enough evidence to convict her of the murder of Gumpenberger.

The guilty plea was part of an agreement Hupp reached with the state. In exchange, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar agreed to take the death penalty off the table.

In 2017, she entered a not guilty plea. Hupp has previously insisted shooting Gumpenberger in her home was self-defense.

Prosecutors believe that was all part of her plan to distract from another investigation in Lincoln County where Russ Faria’s wife Betsy was murdered in 2011. Russ spent two years in prison for her death before he got a new trial and his freedom - when the finger was pointed at Pam Hupp. Hupp collected Betsy’s insurance money and reportedly later told investigators she was also her lover.

Faria attented Hupp’s sentencing on Monday.

Lohmar held a brief press conference Monday afternoon.