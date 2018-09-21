ST. LOUIS — A Florissant couple is outraged after learning that pedophile priests from Pennsylvania were sent to Missouri.

The couple said their son lost his life to suicide after a priest abused him for several years. They reached a wrongful death settlement with the St. Louis Archdiocese, but new information has them demanding change.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) learned about nine Pennsylvania priests, who have been accused or have admitted to sexual abuse allegations, that were transferred to Missouri.

SNAP doesn't know how many of the nine priests are still in the area, or are even alive, but they say they were sent here after Bishops in Pennsylvania suspended them.

The Harkins said the news brings back painful memories. They want priests to be prosecuted if they engage in sex abuse.

The St. Louis Archdiocese said they have found no record that any of the nine priests were granted faculties to serve in any capacity in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

