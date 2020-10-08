Missouri Gov. Parson wants to allow attorney general to take on St. Louis murder cases

Legislators have been in special session since July 27

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expanding the topics of a special session to include a controversial proposal that would give the Republican Attorney General unprecedented power over how homicide cases are prosecuted by St. Louis Circuit Attorney, a Democrat.

Should legislators adopt the proposal, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner would have 90 days to issue homicide charges on cases police bring to her office. After that, Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office could take over the case.

The proposal also gives St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden the power to bypass Gardner’s office entirely and ask Schmitt to prosecute a case.

The plan is most often referred to as “concurrent jurisdiction” – something the Missouri Prosecutor’s Association opposes, saying it takes away the power of a local elected prosecutor.

Gardner won the Aug. 4 primary. She has not yet responded to a request for comment, and was not at Parson's press conference.

Parson and Schmitt, both Republicans who have criticized her handling of other cases, insisted Monday the move is not political.

“Everybody ought to be working together, there are no politics when it comes to public safety,” Schmitt said. “It’s not about personalities, it’s about delivering justice for victims.”

Parson said he had not spoken to her specifically about the idea, but had spoken with Gardner "some time ago" about violent crime and she asked for additional resources. Bringing in experienced prosecutors from the Attorney General’s office is doing just that, he said.

“It should not matter who prosecutes a case, the local community still has a voice, local judges are still on the bench and local jurors decide on guilt,” Parson said. “This is about violent crime.”

Parson said the city has had 161 homicides so far this year, and Gardner’s office has issued charges on 33 of them.

“This is not taking her out of the role of prosecutor,” he said. “Having the state come in there is no different than the federal government coming in, I don’t know why you wouldn’t want someone to help take violent criminals off the streets.

“This is not a personal attack, this is nothing other than trying to find violent criminals who are committing murders and I just think it’s the right thing to do.”

He continued: “Innocent lives are being lost, futures are being cut short, families are hurting and I cannot stand on the sidelines watch innocent people continue to be killed. These victims and families deserve justice and we must hold violent criminals accountable for their actions.”

The proposal is a watered-down version of Senate Bill 889, which did not pass during the past session.

It would have allowed Schmitt to issue a case within 60 days after police applied for charges, and, if Gardner had already issued a case, the bill would have given Schmitt’s office the power to take over the prosecution and even issue additional charges.

That bill only applied to first and second-degree homicides as well as carjackings.

That bill, sponsored by a Republican, prompted opposition from Gardner and her fellow prosecutors statewide, but garnered support from St. Louis police.

Empowering the Attorney General to prosecute cases local prosecutors typically handle is a scenario that has already played out in at least one other city: Philadelphia.

But its effects there have been hard to measure.

Homicide rates continue to escalate in Missouri, especially in our urban areas. Innocent lives are being lost, futures are cut short, and families are hurting. This is unacceptable, and we must hold violent criminals accountable. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 10, 2020

Legislators started the session July 27. Here are the other amendments Parson said he wanted them to focus on: