Parson to sign new Missouri congressional district map into law

The office of Gov. Mike Parson announced he would hold a signing ceremony for the redistricting legislation Wednesday afternoon.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson will sign into law Wednesday a new congressional map expected to continue Republicans' electoral edge in Missouri.

Finally breaking an impasse, the Missouri Legislature gave final approval last week to HB2909, which establishes new boundaries for Missouri's eight congressional districts. The former swing state has trended increasingly red in recent years.

Parson will be joined at the 3:30 p.m. signing ceremony by Republican state Rep. Dan Shaul, chairman of the House's redistricting committee.

Missouri had been one of the last states to enact new U.S. House districts based on the 2020 census. That's because Republicans who control both legislative chambers spent much of their session squabbling among themselves over how aggressively to draw districts to their advantage and which communities to divide while balancing the population among districts.

Because the new districts took so long to pass, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has warned that local election authorities may not have enough time to accurately adjust everyone's voting addresses before ballots are prepared for the Aug. 2 primaries. As a result, he said it's possible that some voters could be given the wrong ballots.

Missouri has just one congressional district that's relatively competitive — the 2nd District in suburban St. Louis, held by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner. Republicans made it a priority to fortify that district against Democratic gains.

The new plan strengthens the Republican vote share there by 3 percentage points over the current districts, according to an analysis by legislative staff that focused on top-of-the-ticket election results from 2016-2020.

Republican voting strength would be reduced by a similar margin in the nearby 3rd District, which wraps around the St. Louis area before stretching westward to central Missouri. But the GOP would still hold a sizable advantage there.

The redistricting plan also redraws the 5th District to focus more narrowly on the Kansas City area — aiding Democrats — instead of extending it into rural areas as is currently the case.

One of the communities most affected by the redistricting plan would be Columbia, the state's fourth-largest city and home of the University of Missouri. A dividing line running through downtown would shift the university campus and the city's southern side into the 3rd District while the northern portion would remain in the 4th District that extends westward to the Kansas border.