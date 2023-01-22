Pedestrian fatally struck in St. Louis County crash Saturday night

A 41-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, at the Interstate 170 exit ramp onto westbound St. Charles Rock Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The crash happened when a Chevrolet Monte Carlo struck the back of a Ford Fusion according to the report. The Monte Carlo then traveled off the left side of the road and hit 41-year-old Larry Peeples, a pedestrian.

Peeples was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The 35-year-old driver of the Monte Carlo, and the 59-year-old driver of the Ford Fusion, were both seriously injured in the crash. Both drivers were taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

No additional information was released about the crash.