PEVELY, Mo. — A Pevely man recently won $1 million on a scratcher.

Francesco Abate won the top prize on the Missouri Lottery “Monopoly” scratchers game. He bought the winning ticket from On The Run off of Highway Z in Pevely.

In the last fiscal year, players in Jefferson County won more than $30.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, according to a press release.

