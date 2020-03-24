PEVELY, Mo. — A Pevely man recently won $1 million on a scratcher.
Francesco Abate won the top prize on the Missouri Lottery “Monopoly” scratchers game. He bought the winning ticket from On The Run off of Highway Z in Pevely.
In the last fiscal year, players in Jefferson County won more than $30.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, according to a press release.
