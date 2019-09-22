ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters have put out a large fire in north city.

Several crews responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Branch Avenue, which is in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The business--called Strategic Materials--specializes in scrap metal from cars.

Fire officials initially said there were two large piles of metal burning at the property. A fire captain later clarified that the fire actually involved 'fluff pile,' which includes all the non-metal items taken out of a car. The fire captain said it appears the pile spontaneously burst into flames.

The fire was so large it escalated to a second alarm, additional crews were requested. Firefighters at the scene ran into water supply challenges and asked for more help in putting out the fire.

As of 2:15 p.m., the fire was under control. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a building on the property. No one was injured.

This is a developing story and will updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

