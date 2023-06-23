Vasectomies bump up in post-Roe world, according to Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis region

One month after the overturn in July 2022, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region performed 42 vasectomies, compared to 10 in the same month the year prior.

ST. LOUIS — A round table was held at the Planned Parenthood in St. Louis on the eve of the one year anniversary of the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

National and local leaders said it felt like déjà vu.

That's because several of them were in this same spot when the Dobbs decision was released 12 months ago.

Now, a year later, many of the same leaders fill the room including the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Within the last year, Planned Parenthood said its Fairview Heights, Illinois location has seen a 700% increase in patients seeking abortion services, about 40% are from outside of Missouri and Illinois.

Clients are coming from 29 states and not all of the states they're coming from have banned abortion services.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, said wait times are longer in those states so people are traveling to get quicker services.

They also note, vasectomies are up 100%.

Becerra said, "It's not just on one gender to take on this fight. It sends a big message."

One month after the overturn in July 2022, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri performed 42 vasectomies, compared to 10 in the same month in 2021.

NBC News reports data from Google Trends shows that searches about vasectomies briefly spiked after the leak of the draft majority opinion in the Dobbs case but then reached their highest level in the days after the court released its decision in late June.