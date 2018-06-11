UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old was killed and his three accomplices are facing murder charges after a failed robbery attempt in University City Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Coolidge, where a man was approached by three teenagers in his backyard. The teens tried to rob him, but he shot at one of them. All three ran off, but 16-year-old Noah Bell was found dead in along River Des Peres.

On Monday, police said the robbery was thought up by the victim's estranged wife, Jasmine Kimbrough.

Jasmine Kimbrough, 25, Davion Rainey, 18, and Gregory Bell, 18, were all charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and armed criminal action. All three were given $250,000 bonds.

© 2018 KSDK