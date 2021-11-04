Police investigating if victim of rollover crash onto I-70 is tied to nearby shooting

Incidents occurred in close proximity. SLMPD still looking for suspects

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating whether a rollover crash early Saturday is connected to a shooting on Interstate 70 and Salisbury Street.

The wreck occurred about 2 a.m. on North 9th and McKinley streets, with a car tumbling down an embankment, over a guardrail onto the shoulder of I-70.

Over an hour later, a man showed up at an area hospital, transported in a private vehicle. He had a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, several abrasions to the upper body and facial area, and he also complained of severe back pain.

The victim, an adult male, got to the hospital at 3:28 a.m. and gave several conflicting details about the shooting. He told investigators he was shot on I-70 and Salisbury. He was in stable condition later Saturday.